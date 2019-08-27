Excerpts:

Why did you choose to go into the laundry business?

My decision to do laundry was borne out of the desire to meet the needs of people who, for want of time or knowledge, are unable to properly take care of their clothes. Personally, whenever I see a problem, the first thing that comes to my mind is how to solve it. Becoming a solution for those in search of quality and affordable laundry service is the biggest motivation for this business.

How was it like starting this business?

Starting this business for me was more of an eye-opener as it enabled me to understand the importance of small beginnings. I quit my job in a law firm and I started this business with money saved from my call-to-bar festivities. All I had was a washing machine, a fairly-used iron and a pressing table I had bought from the Pantaker. I also employed a trusted staff who is just like a brother to me. I paid for a training at a laundry close to my house for the both of us to acquire the necessary needed to run a professional laundry. I then printed a few banners and flyers and started marketing physically and across social media. Surprisingly, things picked up in a few months with a steady customer base that came from mostly referrals.

How has the journey so far been?

Asides few setbacks and challenges we normally face on this pathway of entrepreneurship, i would say that my business has grown from nothing to something. Our first two months was filled with ups and downs. But, bounced back quickly. I made start-up capital back, increased staff from one to three and in sixth month of starting this business, I was able to rent a space and build the first laundry cabin in Wuse II. Our client base has also increase from four to fifty monthly. It has been a roller-coaster but I am really grateful for the opportunity to serve, learn and grow.

How long have you been doing this business?

I have been doing this business for eight months.

What's your marketing strategy?

Well, I depend heavily on traditional and social media to reach my target audience. I also use flyers to market physically across offices and events. I like to spread my tentacles across all marketing platforms instead of putting my eggs in one basket. This strategies have working. But, the bulk of our marketing is done by our customers who appreciate our quality service. Referrals have been a major factor in our growth.

What are the challenges you face?

My biggest challenge is electricity. Being a start-up, the cost of acquiring a generator with the capacity to handle our equipment will cost us an arm as it is in millions and we cannot afford it yet. This is where the capital problem also comes in. Constant electricity and huge capital would really help my business run seamlessly.

Any embarrassing moment so far?

No business is perfect but, we try to always deliver quality service. There was a time we burnt a customers veil due to the carelessness of one of my staff. We were panicking as we had already envisaged we had lost her as a client. Little did we know she did it not really find it as much of a big deal as we did.

Do your parents support your decision to take on this business?

At first, was hard for them to accept my decision to leave my job to start a laundry, but then they are slowly moving to my team as they are seeing that I have really immersed myself in it and not just that winning at the same time with the business.

Where do you see the business in next five years?

Well, I tend to enjoy my process as I grow in this business, the next five years I do not know of, but what I am sure of is I am changing the status quo of how things are done in this industry and one day I will be a leading laundry business in Africa.

With the current unemployment rate, would you encourage young people to go into the laundry business?

Instead of advising young people to go into the laundry business, I would advice them to stop waiting or complaining and take a stand for themselves in this time of unpalatable occurrences by investing in their growth and development. Start by looking for any endeavour that can provide security and opportunities for them and when they find it, they should pursue it vehemently with all their might. And as they are in pursuit they should never relent in their determination to be more for themselves.