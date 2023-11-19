Buhari says he doesn't miss being president

He disclosed this in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Buhari said his farewell as Nigerian president on May 29, 2023, handing over the reins to his fellow party man, President Bola Tinubu, who won the hotly-contested February 25 election.

He left Eagles Square, the venue of the swearing-in ceremony, immediately after Tinubu took his oath of office and headed for his hometown in Daura, Katsina State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, the former President has remained mostly silent, merely observing things from the sidelines.

In the snippet from the interview, posted on the NTA X (formerly Twitter) account, Buhari disclosed that he didn't miss his time as president.

Asked about what he misses from his time in office, the former President said, “Miss? I don’t think I miss much.”

The full version of the interview, which happened to be his first major interaction with the media since leaving office, will be aired at 10:30 pm on Monday, November 20, 2023.

In his last days in office, Buhari had said he couldn't wait to return to Daura to tend his cows and sheep, adding that his cows and sheep are much easier to control than fellow Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT