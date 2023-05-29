Buhari departs Eagle Square for Abuja airport enroute Daura
Buhari left immediately Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima were sworn-in as President and Vice President on Monday.
Before his departure, Buhari formally handed over flags to the new president.
Buhari had a dinner in the State House Banquet Hall on Sunday, bid Nigerians bye bye.
He said he would retire to his hometown to take care of his cows.
Buhari will, on Tuesday in Daura, be hosted to Durbar ceremony as a mark of welcome.
Buhari departs Eagle Square for Abuja airport enroute Daura
