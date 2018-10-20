Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Human Parts Possession: Kwara lawmakers want trial of suspects

Human Parts Possession: Kwara lawmakers want trial of suspects in Ilorin

According to Chairman of the assembly’s Committee on Information and Culture, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRafiu, the suspects were arrested in Ilorin and they should be tried under the state’s law in connection with the issue.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
An Indian farmer from Tamil Nadu state arranges human skulls, said to belong to farmers who had committed suicide, during a protest in New Delhi on August 1, 2017 play Human Parts Possession: Kwara lawmakers want trial of suspects in Ilorin (Illustrative) (AFP/File)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The Kwara House of Assembly has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, to transfer the case of suspects arrested with human parts to the state for trial.

According to Chairman of the assembly’s Committee on Information and Culture, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRafiu, the suspects were arrested in Ilorin and they should be tried under the state’s law in connection with the issue.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the lawmakers recently passed a Bill, prohibiting dealings in human parts in any form in the state.

The state governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has assented to the Bill.

At a news conference on Saturday in Ilorin, AbdulRafiu urged Police in Kwara to as matter of urgency publish the names of the suspects arrested in the state in connection with the crime.

He commended security agencies in the state for their effort in exposing perpetrators of criminal activities.

The lawmaker called on traditional rulers in the state and the public to always render useful information on security matters to law enforcers.

According to him, this will curb the activities of criminals and rid the state of crimes against humanity.

He said that the law enacted by the state was sufficient to try the suspects arrested in connection with the sales of human parts.

The lawmaker stated that in spite of the existence of the law, the assembly was surprised over the transfer of the suspects to Abuja for an offence that occurred in the state.

He explained that the state had “the most adequate legislation on the subject matter in the country”.

He expressed fear that the case, if allowed to be handled in Abuja, may go the way of the Offa bank robbery case that was turned into avenue to witch-hunt perceived opponents or political enemies.

AbdulRafiu, therefore, urged the police authorities to arraign the suspect before a competent court in the state as prescribed by the state’s law without further delay. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Read how 2 notorious cult leaders were shot dead during Lagos gang warbullet
2 EFCC secures remand order to keep Fayose in detention for 2 weeksbullet
3 Lagos Police arrest 21 suspects over killing of 2 wanted gang...bullet

Related Articles

Lifestyle How GM went from bankrupt and on the brink of death to being one of the world's best-run car companies (GM)
APO Interview with Africa's richest woman, Isabel dos Santos of Angola
Saudi's young crown prince: reformer or authoritarian?
IS frees six Syria Druze women, children after three-month ordeal
Guantanamo prison takes on geriatric airs
Politics Trump's handling of Saudi Arabia and the Khashoggi case is alienating him from his biggest allies in Congress
Michael Phelps did an ab workout with his 2-year-old son boomer
Tech Humans evolved to become the best runners on the planet — here's the key to our endurance
Tech Netflix's 'The Haunting of Hill House' is surging in popularity and is the next big hit horror TV show

Local

Fayose begs EFCC for extra mattress to sleep in holding cell
Fayose still in EFCC’s custody
Atiku will waste no time naming cabinet if elected as president of Nigeria
International media query emergence of Atiku over suspicious source of wealth
Nnamdu Kanu to address IPOB members on Sunday
Nnamdu Kanu to address IPOB members on Sunday
Over 180 million Nigerians living on less that N2, 035 a day
FBN Chairman tasks women on financial discipline, management
X
Advertisement