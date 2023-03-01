How Ebonyi residents reacted to Tinubu’s emergence as President-elect

NAN recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday morning announced Tinubu as the winner of the poll.

Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 6,984,520, while Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party got 6,101,533 votes.

In an interview with NAN in Abakaliki, the residents hailed the peaceful conduct of the polls but frowned at INEC’s failure to upload the results from the BVAS machine.

A political analyst, Mr Jerry Nwanchor, commended the electorate for being peaceful during the elections.

He expressed delight that the nation is witnessing a positive and smooth transition in its democratic governance.

He urged the political class to accept the outcome of the election and avoid making comments to incite post-election violence and disorder in the country.

“This is the first election in the history of Nigeria that had at least four powerful politicians in the race.

“We are moving forward,” Nwanchor said, while urging Nigerians to accept Tinubu’s emergence.

Another political analyst, Mr Edward Abah, congratulated Tinubu on his victory and admonished him to enthrone the rule of law.

Abah further urged him to initiate policies and programmes that would promote better standard of living and quality education, among others.

Mrs Halima Sani, urged the incoming administration to take immediate action to improve the country’s economy and embark on job creation.

“We want Tinubu to improve the standard of living in the country and ensure an all round growth and development,” Sani said.