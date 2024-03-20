Gov's wife plants vegetables amid hardship, urges residents to start farming

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyebanji gave the advice on Wednesday while planting vegetables in her garden at the Government House, Ayoba Villa in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

She said that residents should start farming in their compounds irrespective of their social class.

According to her, cultivation of food crops on available space within the home would cushion the effect of the current high cost of foodstuffs and economic hardship.

Oyebanji said that cultivation of food crops could also be done in bags and containers if there was no available land to cultivate around the house.

She added that such activity remained an avenue to exercise the body and promote healthy living through the consumption of organic food crops.

”I started the cultivation of a garden at the Government House to plant vegetables to encourage other citizens of Ekiti State to take to farming, boost food security and keep hunger at bay.

”The cultivation of garden in every home is an initiative of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, as a means of tackling the challenges of the high cost of food materials and mitigate the effects of the current economic challenges,” she said.