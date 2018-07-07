Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gusau emir’s palace ready for inauguration — Zamfara Govt.

In Zamfara Gusau emir’s palace ready for inauguration

The Chairman of the state government’s committee for 7th anniversary of Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari’s administration, Alhaji Lawal Liman, stated this on Saturday in Gusau when he inspected the palace.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Only 28 pupils register for Common Entrance Exam in Zamfara play

Abdul’aziz-Yari-Abubakar, Governor of Zamfara State.

(Guardian)

Zamfara Government has said that the newly constructed Gusau emir’s palace is ready for inauguration.

The Chairman of the state government’s committee for 7th anniversary of Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari’s administration, Alhaji Lawal Liman, stated this on Saturday in Gusau when he inspected the palace.

The state government awarded contract of N500 million for the construction of new Gusau emir’s palace in 2017.

Liman, who is the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the government embarked on the project in line with its policy to upgrade the status of royal fathers and chieftaincy affairs in the state.

According to him, the palace is one among over 100 development projects in the state executed by the present administration to be inaugurated this year as part of its 7th anniversary of Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari.

He said among major projects to be inaugurated were the newly constructed Integrated and Model Primary Schools in Gusau and Talata-Mafara local government areas, 63-kilometre road linking Kaura/Namoda-Birnin/Magaji-Dauran and Government Girls Day Secondary School, Bungudu.

Others included reconstructed General Hospitals in  Zurmi, Bungudu and Birnin-Magaji local governments, 14 Local Government Education Authority Offices, Government Day Secondary School Dambaza and Government Girls College, Talata-Mafara.

“We also have completed township roads projects across the headquarters of all the 14 local government areas and major towns across the state, Kyambarawa Nahuce road projects, various constructed and renovated primary schools across the state among others.

“We have invited President Muhammad Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, governors, Ministers, Sultan of Sokoto, Islamic scholars and other important personalities within and outside the state to inaugurate some of these projects”, he said.

Liman, who commended contractors who handled the projects, urged communities in the state to assist the government in maintaining them. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Herders-Farmers Conflict How FG wants to put a permanent end to crisis...bullet
2 Saraki Supreme Court clears Senate President of corruption chargesbullet
3 Buhari Here’s what president’s new corruption law really meansbullet

Related Articles

Ekiti Election Fayose asked lecturers to award 20 marks to students who vote for PDP - Oshiomhole
Adams Oshiomhole APC National Chairman dismisses members of R-APC
Oshiomhole RAPC fires back at APC chairman
R-APC Our focus is to rescue APC from predators not defect - Afegbua
Adams Oshiomhole Ekiti 2018: APC will not allow rigging
APC Odigie-Oyegun seeks support for Oshiomhole
Oshiomhole If Galadima isn't happy, I won't lose sleep - APC chairman
Dogara Only justice will silence dissenting voices in APC, says Speaker
Buhari President can't believe he's accused of sponsoring killer herdsmen

Local

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Buhari to sack the finance minister, Kemi Adeosun following reports that she forged her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate.
Kemi Adeosun PDP calls for minister’s sack following certificate forgery report
President Buhari has reacted the Supreme Court ruling clearing the Senate President, Bukola Saraki of corruption charges.
Buhari President reacts to Supreme Court ruling clearing Saraki
President Buhari committed to workers’ welfare – Oshiomhole
Buhari President committed to workers’ welfare – Oshiomhole
Buhari is making a difference in Nigeria - Femi Adesina
Buhari President is making a difference, Nigerians love him – Adesina