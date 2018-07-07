Gusau emir’s palace ready for inauguration — Zamfara Govt.

news

Zamfara Government has said that the newly constructed Gusau emir’s palace is ready for inauguration.

The Chairman of the state government’s committee for 7th anniversary of Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari’s administration, Alhaji Lawal Liman, stated this on Saturday in Gusau when he inspected the palace.

The state government awarded contract of N500 million for the construction of new Gusau emir’s palace in 2017.

Liman, who is the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the government embarked on the project in line with its policy to upgrade the status of royal fathers and chieftaincy affairs in the state.

According to him, the palace is one among over 100 development projects in the state executed by the present administration to be inaugurated this year as part of its 7th anniversary of Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari.

He said among major projects to be inaugurated were the newly constructed Integrated and Model Primary Schools in Gusau and Talata-Mafara local government areas, 63-kilometre road linking Kaura/Namoda-Birnin/Magaji-Dauran and Government Girls Day Secondary School, Bungudu.

Others included reconstructed General Hospitals in Zurmi, Bungudu and Birnin-Magaji local governments, 14 Local Government Education Authority Offices, Government Day Secondary School Dambaza and Government Girls College, Talata-Mafara.

“We also have completed township roads projects across the headquarters of all the 14 local government areas and major towns across the state, Kyambarawa Nahuce road projects, various constructed and renovated primary schools across the state among others.

“We have invited President Muhammad Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, governors, Ministers, Sultan of Sokoto, Islamic scholars and other important personalities within and outside the state to inaugurate some of these projects”, he said.

Liman, who commended contractors who handled the projects, urged communities in the state to assist the government in maintaining them.