My 8 months in office outweighs Ganduje’s 8 wasted years of misrule - Yusuf

Yusuf through his Director-General of Media and Publicity, Malam Sunusi Bature, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday that he was not bothered by criticisms by Ganduje.

Yusuf was reacting to allegations by Ganduje, now National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), of using diversionary tactics to cover up his failure to deliver dividends of democracy in the state.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje, alleged that it was unfortunate that Yusuf failed to meet public expectations despite the increase in fiscal allocations to the state.

“Our eight months in office has remarkably outweighed Ganduje’s eight wasted years of political caricature and mal-administration by all standards,” Yusuf said.

Yusuf said his administration was inclined to prioritise attention to socio-economic and physical infrastructure developments for the overall well-being of the people of the state.

He urged the appropriate authorities such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure that those who embezzled the state’s monies, including Ganduje were brought to book through legal means.

Yusuf said it was unfortunate that Ganduje would accuse him of diverting funds meant for the state when he was still under investigation by EFCC for looting public funds.

He also told NAN that his government would continue to probe Ganduje’s eight-year tenure until it was satisfied that his hands were clean or he would use legal means to recover public funds in his possession.

“We wish to reaffirm the present administration’s resolve and readiness to make anyone found guilty of corruption to face the full wrath of the law for their intentional wrong doings,” he told NAN.

Yusuf, therefore, urged EFCC to complete the investigation into the allegation of stuffing wads of dollars belonging to the state into his pocket by Ganduje and release the report of the investigation. He said his administration was preoccupied with how to offset the public debt of over ₦300 billion it inherited from Ganduje’s administration.