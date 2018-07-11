Pulse.ng logo
Governor Fayose's security aides have been withdrawn

Ekiti Election Governor Ayo Fayose’s security aides have been withdrawn

  • Published:
The security aides of the Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose have been withdrawn ahead of the Ekiti state governorship election slated to hold on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Daily Post reports that the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations, Habilal Joshak had earlier announced that the security aides of important personalities in Ekiti will be withdrawn on Saturday.

According to Joshak, the move is aimed at maintaining the credibility of the Ekiti state governorship election.

ALSO READ: Ben Bruce condemns alleged attack on Governor Ayo Fayose

He also revealed that the security aides of Governor Fayose, APC’s candidate in the upcoming election, Kayode Fayemi and other individuals have been asked to report to the police headquarters in Ado Ekiti on Saturday by 6:00 am.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that Governor Fayose was harassed by security operatives on Monday, July 11, 2018.

The party, in a post on Twitter said that policemen assigned to monitor Saturday’s election fired teargas canisters at the Governor and also attacked him physically.

