Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Seriake Dickson loses mother to cancer

Seriake Dickson Governor loses mother to cancer

Governor Seriake Dickson has lost his mother to cancer.

  • Published:
Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson, loses mother to Cancer play

Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson, loses mother to Cancer

(Facebook)

GoldCoast, mother of the governor of Bayelsa state, Seriake Dickson, is dead.

The Governor confirmed the passing on of his mother on Thursday, August 9, 2018. She was 72 years old.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, the Governor said the late GoldCoast died of cancer at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Centre, Houston, Texas where she had been receiving treatment.

Governor Dickson expressed appreciation to the Centre especially the team of medical professionals who did their best to save the life of his mother.

ALSO READ: Nigeria needs more leaders with courage, integrity - Dickson

Governor Dickson also thanked family members, friends, political associates and Nigerians generally for their prayers and support in the most trying times for the Dickson family.

"Until her last breathe, she was a quintessential mother, devout Christian and community leader who devoted her lifetime to the service of God and humanity," the statement said.

Condolence registers have been opened in Government House, Yenagoa, the Governor's residences in Opolo, Yenagoa and Toru-Orua Community in Sagbama LGA, Bayelsa State Liaison Office (IZON Warri) in Abuja and Governor's Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

According to the statement, funeral details would be announced by the family at a later date.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Mathew Seiyefa 6 things you should know about the new DSS bossbullet
2 Saraki Read Senate President's full statement at world press conferencebullet
3 DSS Mattew Seiyefa replaces Lawal Daura as agency's DGbullet

Related Articles

Ortom PDP chairman, others visit Benue Gov to show solidarity
Crime or Politics? Court remands Bayelsa APC leader in prison for alleged rape
Davido Singer congratulates uncle, Sen. Adeleke on Osun PDP primary victory
Osun Election Forgery allegation: Again, PDP clears Adeleke for guber poll
Osun Governorship Election Dancing Senator, Ademola Adeleke takes the lead in PDP primaries
Ademola Adeleke Dancing Senator wins Osun PDP primary election
Osun Governorship Election 7 aspirants withdraw ahead of PDP primaries

Local

Saraki and Buhari
APC Saraki not fit to be Senate President, says ruling party
Professor Mahmood Yakubu
2019 Elections INEC appeals to electorate to register before Aug. 17 deadline
Nigeria's Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, pictured March 2017, ordered the dismissal of the DSS chief for the "unauthorised takeover" of the National Assembly, describing it as "a gross violation of constitutional order"
Osinbajo Current political happenings in Nigeria battle between good and evil - Acting President
DSS reviewing cases of unlawful detentions, rights abuses – Acting DG
Matthew Seiyefa DSS reviewing cases of unlawful detentions, rights abuses – Acting DG