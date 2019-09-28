Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has sent all staff of Shattima Model Primary School, Gusau on an indefinite suspension following the desecration of the Holy Qur’an in the school.

The school has also been shut pending full investigation by the state Basic Education Commission, said a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday by Yusuf Idris, the Director-General, Press Affairs to the governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that pages of the Holy Qur’an were discovered around 11am on Friday in the sewage of the school.

There has been abuses of the Holy Book in the state since late 2017.

The incidences occurred at Danturai Primary school, State Library, Farida General Hospital and Rabi’a Jumaat Mosque, among others, all within Gusau metropolis.

The governor who is currently in the United States to woo investors, assured that the government would fish out the perpetrators.

He directed immediate deployment of three additional security guards to all public primary schools in the state capital to beef up security.

“Government will deal ruthlessly with anyone with a hand in this dastardly act, however highly placed,” he said and urged residents to be more vigilant.

Matawalle said people should report suspicious movements in their areas to security agencies or Shariah commission officials for prompt intervention.