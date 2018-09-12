Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gov. Lalong mourns death of Director of Press, Nanle

Simon Lalong Plateau Governor mourns death of Director of Press, Nanle

Mr Yakubu Dati, Commissioner for Information and Communication, in a statement on Wednesday, described the death of Nanle as shocking.

  • Published:
Plateau Govt condemns attack on Governor Lalong’s convoy play

Simon Lalong

(Guardian Nigeria)

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has expressed deep sadness over the death of his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA), Mr Emmanuel Nanle.

Mr Yakubu Dati, Commissioner for Information and Communication, in a statement on Wednesday, described the death of Nanle as shocking.

According to Lalong, Nanle, passed away on Monday evening in an Indian hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Lalong said the deceased was a committed patriot who pursued his beliefs with uncommon zeal.

The late Nanle was not only a close ally but a pillar of my administration as he worked consciously for the success of the `Rescue Administration’.

“The late Nanle braved all odds in 2014 and tirelessly worked for the success of the APC in Plateau in the 2015 general elections,” he said.

The governor said that he and his government would surely miss the deceased, especially at this time when his services were most needed.

He explained that though painful, it was the will of God and asked the family and people of the state to be comforted by the Lord Almighty.

Lalong said arrangements would be made to bring the remains of Nanle home for a befitting burial.

Meanwhile, a condolence register has been opened for sympathisers at the Government House and at the Ministry of Information and Communication. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Presidency speaks on Finance Minister’s NYSC certificate...bullet
2 Fowler Over 6000 Nigerian billionaires evade tax - FIRS bossbullet
3 Osinbajo Buhari can’t kill those who voted for him in 2015, says VPbullet

Related Articles

Buhari President, Orji Kalu, others hold closed door meeting in Daura
2019 Elections All registered APC members nationwide will vote in party's presidential primary election
Buhari President leaves for Netherlands Sunday, to address ICC at Hague
Buhari President in late night meeting with APC Governors at Aso Rock
In Plateau Governor Lalong’s convoy attacked at IDP camp in Jos
In Plateau Govt condemns attack on Governor Lalong’s convoy
Audu Ogbeh Buhari will end farmers-herders clashes, Minister tells Nigerians in Netherlands
Plateau Killings Buhari invites Imam who saved 300 people for handshake, national honour
Defection Season Gov Okorocha wants you to know that no one else will be dumping APC
Dalung Sports minister calls for state of emergency in Plateau, Zamfara, Benue

Local

Police intercept 30 cartons of Tramadol in Lagos
Counterfeiting Nasarawa Government partners PCN, NAFDAC to fight fake drugs
The Nigeria Custom Service has made great leaps in 2017.
Nigeria Customs Service Agency's 110 world rating abysmal, regrettable — Association
Thieves steal generator, foodstuffs from Leah Sharibu's home
Leah Sharibu Thieves steal generator, foodstuffs from abducted Dapchi girl's family home
“Trader Moni”: Osinbajo assures of govt.’s efforts to encourage traders grow
Osinbajo “Trader Moni”: Vice President assures of govt.’s efforts to encourage traders grow