Gov Emmanuel Udom storms Akwa Ibom assembly to disrupt sitting

Gunshots at Akwa Ibom assembly as gov Udom storms complex to disrupt sitting

  • Published:
play Report says the vehicle of Nse Ntuen was almost mobbed (Dailytrust)

The Nigerian police force has reportedly locked down the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly  again after sacked lawmakers stormed the complex with armed thugs.

The five lawmakers who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) had earlier taken over the main chamber of the assembly.

According to a report by Dailytrust, Governor Emmanuel Udom stormed the assembly complex with security personnel to stop the five APC lawmakers from sitting.

As soon as Governor Udom entered the premises of the assembly, gunshots were fired by security personnel.

Factional speaker, Nse Ntuen, was reportedly manhandled by the security personnel and his vehicle was almost mobbed.

This is the second time in two weeks that the assembly would be closed down by the police.

After the first incidence, Senate President Bukola Saraki ordered the police to vacate the assembly and allow the lawmakers access to the chambers.

