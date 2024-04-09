Gov Alia condemns attack on Rep Wombo's residence, offers ₦10m reward

This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Makurdi.

NAN recalls that gunmen on Saturday stormed the Makurdi residence of the lawmaker asking for his whereabouts to no avail and left his housekeeper severely injured. According to the statement, the governor has offered an ₦10 million reward for anyone with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.

The governor emphasised that his administration would not fold her hands and watch criminals terrorise innocent people in the state. He said that his administration would do everything to ensure that the suspects were arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

