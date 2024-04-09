ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Alia condemns attack on Rep Wombo's residence, offers ₦10m reward

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor has offered an ₦10 million reward for anyone with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]
This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Makurdi.

NAN recalls that gunmen on Saturday stormed the Makurdi residence of the lawmaker asking for his whereabouts to no avail and left his housekeeper severely injured. According to the statement, the governor has offered an ₦10 million reward for anyone with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.

The governor emphasised that his administration would not fold her hands and watch criminals terrorise innocent people in the state. He said that his administration would do everything to ensure that the suspects were arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He charged security agencies to intensify efforts to arrest the suspects and bring them to book and also ensure greater security and safety for all residents of the state. The governor urged residents to remain calm, assuring that his administration would not relent in the quest to rid the state of every form of criminality.

News Agency Of Nigeria

