Gov Adeleke reads riot act to film pirates in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeleke said that piracy must end in Nollywood, adding that pirates cannot benefit from the sweat and blood of filmmakers.

Governor Ademola Adeleke [Twitter:@AAdeleke_01]

A statement by the Founder and Convener of Best of Nollywood (BON), Seun Oloketuyi, on Sunday in Lagos, said that Adeleke gave the warning during a courtesy visit by a delegation of Nollywood stars to the governor, in Osogbo.

Adeleke was presented with the hosting rights of the 2023 edition of the BON Awards.

The governor declared war against film pirates in the state adding that there would be no haven for piracy and its perpetrators in Osun.

“The choice of Osun to host the 15th edition of the awards is a great move by the award organisers because this administration understands the impact of the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

He said that piracy must end in Nollywood, adding that pirates cannot benefit from the sweat and blood of filmmakers.

“Therefore, l, assure you there will be no haven for piracy and its perpetrators in Osun.

“My nephew, Davido, and my son, B-Red, recently visited me and we got talking about the entertainment industry and BON Awards.

“My dream was always to have a solid policy on the entertainment industry because I lived and studied in the U.S. for a long time, and I know the value of the industry,” he said.

Oloketuyi thanked the governor for the opportunity while charging the government to leverage the entertainment industry to assist in its work and enlightenment of the populace.

He said, “The industry should be utilised to its full advantage.

“Countries around the world use the film industry to market their nation, and I believe this can also work for Nigeria.”

Aside from the different categories of awards, the organisers revealed that special recognition would be given to Adebayo Salami for his many contributions to the industry.

According to Oloketuyi, there are so many whose hands contributed to the foundation of the Nollywood we know today, and Adebayo Salami is one of them.

He not only inspires actors and filmmakers today, he remains a shining example for his children, many of whom are making waves in the industry.

“It is for this reason we have chosen to recognise and appreciate him with the Lifetime Achievement Award.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the BON Awards is billed to be held on Dec. 22 in Osogbo, Osun.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov Adeleke reads riot act to film pirates in Osun

