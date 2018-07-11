news

The ghost of Khadijat Oluboyo, slain daughter of a former deputy governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Lasisi Olugbenga Oluboyo, is reportedly stalking the land, according to a Vanguard report.

Khadijat Oluboyo was found dead underneath her boyfriend’s bed on Sunday, July 8, 2018 at the Oke Aro extension, Akure, Ondo area.

The name of her boyfriend has been given as Adeyemi Alao.

Reports allege that she was murdered for ritual purposes.

Alao is now a suspect who has been taken into police custody.

Ghost and other tales

Vanguard reports however, that it was Khadijat’s ghost that alerted authorities and the family to her decomposing body underneath the bed.

Vanguard quotes a neighbor as saying that it was the ghost of Khadijat that appeared to Mutiu; the younger brother of Adeyemi, in their father’s house.

The ghost subsequently led Mutiu to Adeyemi's room where the suspect was frantically trying to conceal the corpse.

The suspect was said to be residing at the boys’ quarter in his father’s compound at the time of the murder.

Reports say he was trying to evacuate Khadijat’s decomposing corpse from under his bed when his brother, Mutiu, found him out.

Vanguard quotes the neighbor as saying ”it was when the ghost appeared to Mutiu that he went to his brother’s room and discovered that he was trying to evacuate the decomposing body from his room”.

The late Khadijat has been described as a reserved person who rarely spoke with neighbours.

Khadijat was a final year student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.

Tenants flee

Adeyemi’s father, Adekunle Alao was arrested after the decomposing corpse was found, but he has since been released after being exonerated by Mr. Oluboyo, reports say.

Vanguard reports that tenants and several landlords in the neighbourhood of the Alaos, have gone into hiding.

Vanguard quotes a source as saying that tenants of Adekunle Alao, many landlords and the mother of Adeyemi who is simply referred to as Alhaja, “have bolted for fear of arrest by the police since the strange discovery in the area”.

Adeyemi had just completed the mandatory NYSC scheme and had reportedly been dating Khadijat for some time.

Former Deputy Governor Oluboyo has asked the police to ensure that the murderer(s) of his daughter are made to face the full wrath of the law.