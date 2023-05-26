Ganduje set to commission Kano power project, others

A statement issued by the outgoing commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, indicated that the state government has outlined 25 other key projects to be commissioned on Saturday and Sunday, which were executed by the state government before the eventual hand over to the the incoming government.

The projects to be commissioned include the Tamburawa Transmission of the generated power supply in Dawakin Kudu local government; the Ceremonial Court at Audu Bako Secretariat and the newly-constructed three star Daula Hotel at Nasarawa local government.

Malam Garba further stated that the rest include the Bureau de Change Market in Fagge local government area, the Masallacin Idi Shopping Complex and the new Triumph office at Dawakin Kudu local government, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT