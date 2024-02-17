Fubara gifts Super Eagles goalie Nwabali ₦20m, state honour

Fubara disclosed this when he hosted the Chippa United of South Africa goalkeeper at the state house in Port Harcourt on Friday, February 16, 2024.

While decorating Nwabali, an indigene of the state, with the honour of Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State, the Governor also gifted ₦30 million to the Super Eagles’ crew present at the event.

This was contained in a statement issued by the media aide to the governor, Boniface Onyedi, and made available to newsmen.

In a related development, Fubara also gifted ₦50 million to the Rivers Hoopers Basketball Team for winning the Louis Edem National League competition.

He promised that his administration would sustain purposeful governance and administrative efficiency that help the people of the state to engage in ventures that bring honour.

He commended Nwabali for his excellent outing for the Super Eagles in Ivory Coast, playing alongside other patriots to win a silver medal, which gave the entire nation a sense of pride.

“I want to join the great and wonderful people of Rivers State to congratulate you, our brother Stanley Nwabali and our wonderful team.

“We are here again in just about four months after you won a local trophy.

“Today, you have brought a national trophy. So, when people say or talk behind us to ask what we are doing, we are achieving those things that are not, maybe, seen physically, but they give joy and fulfilment.

“If we have not encouraged you in a way that motivated you, you won’t be where you are. So, it is part of purposeful governance and administrative efficiency.