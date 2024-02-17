ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fubara gifts Super Eagles goalie Nwabali ₦20m, state honour

Nurudeen Shotayo

Nwabali was one of the Super Eagles' star performers at the just concluded AFCON, where he helped the team to a silver medal.

Fubara gifts Super Eagles goalie Nwabali ₦20m, state honour
Fubara gifts Super Eagles goalie Nwabali ₦20m, state honour

Recommended articles

Fubara disclosed this when he hosted the Chippa United of South Africa goalkeeper at the state house in Port Harcourt on Friday, February 16, 2024.

While decorating Nwabali, an indigene of the state, with the honour of Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State, the Governor also gifted ₦30 million to the Super Eagles’ crew present at the event.

This was contained in a statement issued by the media aide to the governor, Boniface Onyedi, and made available to newsmen.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a related development, Fubara also gifted ₦50 million to the Rivers Hoopers Basketball Team for winning the Louis Edem National League competition.

He promised that his administration would sustain purposeful governance and administrative efficiency that help the people of the state to engage in ventures that bring honour.

He commended Nwabali for his excellent outing for the Super Eagles in Ivory Coast, playing alongside other patriots to win a silver medal, which gave the entire nation a sense of pride.

“I want to join the great and wonderful people of Rivers State to congratulate you, our brother Stanley Nwabali and our wonderful team.

“We are here again in just about four months after you won a local trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, you have brought a national trophy. So, when people say or talk behind us to ask what we are doing, we are achieving those things that are not, maybe, seen physically, but they give joy and fulfilment.

“If we have not encouraged you in a way that motivated you, you won’t be where you are. So, it is part of purposeful governance and administrative efficiency.

“So, I want to thank you and assure you that we will continue to do our best,” The Governor stated.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fubara gifts Super Eagles goalie Nwabali ₦20m, state honour

Fubara gifts Super Eagles goalie Nwabali ₦20m, state honour

FG reopens popular Abuja store sealed for deceptive pricing

FG reopens popular Abuja store sealed for deceptive pricing

Nigeria to adopt environmental friendly, renewable energy transport system – Minister

Nigeria to adopt environmental friendly, renewable energy transport system – Minister

Troops neutralise 254 terrorists, apprehend 368 others in 1 week

Troops neutralise 254 terrorists, apprehend 368 others in 1 week

Jonathan wants Nigerians to pray for his mother who has lost 8 children

Jonathan wants Nigerians to pray for his mother who has lost 8 children

JTF discovers 14 illegally refining sites in Rivers

JTF discovers 14 illegally refining sites in Rivers

Tinubu government secures $30bn investment commitments - Minister

Tinubu government secures $30bn investment commitments - Minister

Nigeria and West Africa's largest grains market denies hoarding foodstuffs

Nigeria and West Africa's largest grains market denies hoarding foodstuffs

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to deadly Coco Samba sexual stimulant in circulation

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to deadly Coco Samba sexual stimulant in circulation

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godwin Emefiele, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

EFCC declares Emefiele's wife, 3 others wanted for money laundering

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali [Twitter:Oganlamedia]

Nothing must happen to Nwabali - NANS warns South Africans

5 things Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire have in common ahead of AFCON final.

5 things Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire have in common ahead of AFCON final

This is an overwhelming tragedy - Tinubu reacts to death of Wigwe, others

This is an overwhelming tragedy - Tinubu reacts to death of Wigwe, others