Nothing must happen to Nwabali - NANS warns South Africans

Nwabali became a national hero against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa when he showed his penalty-saving prowess to earn Nigeria a final ticket in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 on Wednesday.

After making several crucial saves during the regulation time, the Nigerian goalkeeper turned on the style during the shootout, saving two penalty kicks to break the heart of the South Africans.

However, Nwabali's heroics put a bitter pill in the mouth of many South Africans, and some fans have taken it to the extreme by reportedly threatening the goalie not to return to his club, Chippa United, after the AFCON tournament.

A former Super Eagles international, Idah Peterside, disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

“The biggest problem we have had is that we have gotten some messages where people have sent messages to the goalkeeper, threatening him.

“I hear some people are telling him not to come back to South Africa ‘since you didn’t want us to score.” We have not heard of any violence, but just threats. They have been threatening him and threatening some people,” Peterside stated.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Friday, NANS Senate President Elvis Ekundina cautioned the South Africans to steer clear of the Super Eagles goalkeeper.

While condemning the threats against Nwabali, the student body said, “Football should rather promote friendship and no bitterness.”

NANS warned it won't sit idly if the South Africans make good on their threats to attack the Nigerian footballer.

“We have played in different tournaments where the Super Eagles have lost. We never channelled or blamed our performances on any country or persons outside our country.

“We have always been chief promoters of the spirit of sportsmanship as this remains a solid avenue to spread love across the countries of the world.