FSARS kills young man, mob burns down police station

In Osun FSARS officer kills young man, mob burns down police station

The victim was killed while returning from a Sallah party on Thursday evening.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FSARS officer kills young man, mob burns down police station in Osun play

Mob burns down police station in Osun State

(Pulse)

An officer of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) has killed a young man in  Iwo, Osun State on Thursday, August 23, 2018.

WARNING: Graphic image below:

FSARS kills young man, mob burns down police station play

Victim who was allegedly killed by FSARS officer

(Pulse)

 

According to a Pulse Eyewitness, the victim, identified as Babatunde Nafiu Ayodele, was killed on his way back from a Sallah party while he was waiting for a commercial motorcycle to take him home.

The FSARS officer that allegedly killed the victim is identified as Lukman Gbadamosi.

FSARS kills young man, mob burns down police station play

FSARS officer, identified as Lukman Gbadamosi, allegedly responsible for killing the young man

(Pulse)

 

Ayodele's death triggered a mob, made up of mostly youths, to burn down a police station in Iwo in retaliation.

Details later.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

