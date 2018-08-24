The victim was killed while returning from a Sallah party on Thursday evening.
WARNING: Graphic image below:
According to a Pulse Eyewitness, the victim, identified as Babatunde Nafiu Ayodele, was killed on his way back from a Sallah party while he was waiting for a commercial motorcycle to take him home.
The FSARS officer that allegedly killed the victim is identified as Lukman Gbadamosi.
Ayodele's death triggered a mob, made up of mostly youths, to burn down a police station in Iwo in retaliation.
Details later.