An officer of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) has killed a young man in Iwo, Osun State on Thursday, August 23, 2018.

WARNING: Graphic image below:

According to a Pulse Eyewitness, the victim, identified as Babatunde Nafiu Ayodele, was killed on his way back from a Sallah party while he was waiting for a commercial motorcycle to take him home.

The FSARS officer that allegedly killed the victim is identified as Lukman Gbadamosi.

Ayodele's death triggered a mob, made up of mostly youths, to burn down a police station in Iwo in retaliation.

Details later.