Oyeyemi gave the order in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, on Saturday in Abuja.

He noted with concern the continuous carriage of containers by flatbed trailers without proper latching and ordered that such vehicles be impounded.

He added that the corps would further make the existing partnership between the FRSC and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stronger.

“FRSC is also to continue to partner with NPA to ensure that such vehicles are not allowed to leave the ports until they are properly latched to enhance their safety while in transit.

” It is noteworthy to recall that crashes involving container carrying trailers have been on the increase lately and efforts must be geared towards nipping the incidences in the bud, ” he said.