FRSC begins clampdown on vehicles with concealed number plates.

Assistant Corps Marshall, Clement Oladele, FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau states, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Jos.

Oladele, who stated this when he visited the leadership of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), Plateau Council, said that it was a crime for anyone to cover his/her number plate.

He expressed worry that some persons who considered themselves big men, were covering their vehicle registration numbers in contravention of the national traffic regulations.

“The national traffic regulation specifies that any vehicle that is on the highway must have an identity, and we have decided as a corps to commence the clampdown on such traffic offenders.

“Why will you cover your number plate? What are you hiding from? The number plate is the identity of a vehicle just like a name.

“There is nobody that does not have a name, even though most of you have no choice of the names you were given, the same way too a car does not have a choice in the number plate that is allocated to it.

“We are starting our special operations, and we want you to assist us reach out to members of the public with the information,’’ he stated.

Oladele also decried the situation vehicles impounded by the FRSC, were left unclaimed for many days and even weeks.

The zonal commanding officer therefore, said motorists who failed to pay the fines for their traffic offences and collect their vehicles after seven days, would be charged to court.

“We will not give you the opportunity to make the payments in the banks, you will have to meet us in court.

“The magistrate will invite you, and you will have to go the court and explain why you committed a traffic infraction and why you did not come to make the payment early,’’ he added.

He thanked the journalists for doing their job of watchdogs for the overall good of the society.

He prayed God to continue to protect them, as they carried out their risky job of educating, informing and entertaining the society.

Plateau NUJ Chairman, Paul Jatau, assured the zonal commanding officer of the collaboration and support of journalists in the state, to make the highways safer for everyone.

Jatau said that the union had a robust working relationship with the former commanding officers and sector commanders of the corps, and pledged to sustain that.

“We do promise as a council that we will synergise with you, and to do everything in our power to promote whatever you are doing.

“We appreciate that you are working for the general good of the society, and we will give you all the support because those are things that we too believe in.

“When you commence the operations that you talked about, reach out us so that our colleagues would join you in enlightening the public,” Jatau added.

