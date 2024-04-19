Forgive me my papa - Self-acclaimed Hausa traditional ruler kneels to beg Oba of Benin

Binkola stirred controversy in the South-South state after it was announced that he would be conferred with the purported title on May 5, 2024, provoking an instant condemnation from the Benin Traditional Council.

He also received a lot of backlash from indigenes of Benin who viewed his proposed installation as a desecration of the highly revered traditional system in the kingdom.

However, having seen the errors of his way, Binkola has now tendered an unreserved apology to the Oba of Benin.

He was captured in a viral video bending the knee for the monarch while begging for the latter's forgiveness.

Speaking in Pidgin English, Binkola pleaded ignorance of the magnitude of his proposed installation and the Garkuwan Hausawan Benin.

“I know the traditions and customs of the people of the state, having been born and raised in Edo State, the same way my father, Alhaji Garuba, was born and raised in Benin.

“I did not know the implications of my actions, as the person who was to confer the title on me only told me that my role was to assist him in overseeing the activities of the Hausa Community in Edo State while, in return, communicating to the palace,” he said in the video.

How Binkola got into trouble with Oba of Benin

After an invitation card, announcing the installation of Binkola as the Garkuwan Hausawan Benin, surfaced online, the Benin Traditional Council issued a statement on Thursday, April 19, 2024, warning against the staging of such an event.

The council also called the attention of the Nigerian police and other security agencies to the illegality of the proposed installation, which contradicts the customary law of the state.

“The BTC hereby inform the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies as well as the general public, that this planned event is a violation of Benin Tradition and Customary Law applicable to chieftaincy matters and therefore must not hold under any circumstances.

