Oba of Benin visits Sanwo-Olu in Lagos, says Tinubu's presidency God-willed

The Oba stressed the need for unity of Nigeria, while on a visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, at the Lagos House, Marina.

He said the diversity and unity of Nigeria made the country big and the giant of Africa.

According to him, it is good for Nigerians to be together, and iron out the differences between the different groups.

”Nigerians should know that diversity is good for the people. Nigeria is big but we are still together. We will remain together like this but have to iron out our differences. We should learn to live together like one big family,” he said.

The Oba further congratulated President Bola Tinubu, saying that it was the will of God that he would be the president of the country.

He also congratulated Gov. Sanwo-Olu on his re-election and urged him to uphold his electoral promises to the masses.

Reacting, Sanwo-Olu thanked the Oba of Benin for visiting, as he rarely left his kingdom, hence, Lagos would not take such a visit for granted.

He commended the Oba for not falling short of the role his forefathers gave to him, as the Benin Kingdom remained a known and respected kingdom worldwide.

The governor also thanked the Oba for his fatherly role, prayers, and best wishes for President Tinubu’s government.

”I am sure that he will not disappoint you. He will do everything possible to ensure the real dividend of democracy that helps our country reduce poverty in the land, give us a new sense of hope, and redefine social economic development.

”We are beginning to see some of these interventions, just last week, we saw another quarter of GDP growth in the country, the GDP growth has improved from what it was the last one or two quarters.

”So, we are believing that with him at the helm of affairs, he will do a good job,” he said.

According to him, Lagos is the shoulder and neck of the country, hence, the government will continue to make sure that it remains home to a lot of people.

Sanwo-Olu also conducted the Oba round at the John Randle Center for Yoruba Culture and History at Onikan.

”We are preserving the Yoruba culture and heritage for today’s and future generations,” he said.