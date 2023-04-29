The sports category has moved to a new website.
Fire guts apartment at Ooni’s palace

News Agency Of Nigeria

The fire did not spread beyond the affected building located at a section of the palace premises.

INo casualties, no injuries were recorded and no cultural items were lost in the fire outbreak at Ooni's palace. (Ripples)

This is contained in a Press release, signed by the Director, Media & Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace, Mr Moses Olafare, on Saturday, in Ile-Ife.

The release stated that the inferno was triggered by power surge which exploded through electrical appliances in the affected apartment.

According to him, the inferno did not spread beyond the affected building located at a section of the palace premises.

It stated further that the fire was swiftly put off through the combined efforts of the Government Fire Service, OAU Fire Service & Palace Emergency Control Unit.

He thanked God Almighty that no casualties, no injuries were recorded and no cultural items were lost.

News Agency Of Nigeria

