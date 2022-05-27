RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG keeping surveillance to prevent outbreak of monkeypox - Minister

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal says it is working assiduously in collaboration with relevant sectors and stakeholders to intensify surveillance in the animal population to prevent the outbreak of monkeypox in the country.

Monkeypox
Monkeypox

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, said this in Àbuja.

Recommended articles

Abubakar said the surveillance included the point of entry for wildlife as well as creating awareness among hunting communities and the general public on prevention of the disease.

He said that the ministry was working assiduously in collaboration with relevant sectors and stakeholders to intensify surveillance in the animal population and at the point of entry for wildlife.

The minister said that the disease, if left unchecked would likely affect the population of our farmers and significantly would lead to low agricultural production and productivity.

He advised the public to avoid contact with animals that could harbour the virus including animals that are sick or found dead where monkey pox occurs; and avoid contact with any material such as bedding that has been in contact with a sick animal.

The minister urged the public to practice good hand hygiene such as the washing of hands and the use of alcohol based sanitizers after contact with infected animals or humans.

“The ministry would like to assure the general public and the international community of her resolve to continue to collaborate with relevant sectors and stakeholders to promptly contain the disease in the event of an outbreak in the country,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that recently, there has been reported outbreaks of monkeypox disease in Europe and the Americas.

Monkeypox is a zoonotic infectious disease which was first detected in 1958 in monkeys, rodents are now seen as possible means of transmission of the disease to man and animals.

It is primarily a disease of non-human primates like Chimpanzees. It is a self-limiting disease with symptoms of bump rashes in humans which is usually mild and lasts between 2-4 weeks with 3-6 per cent fatality rate.

The disease is transmitted through close contact with infected person or animal and material contaminated with the virus.

The main means of transmission is usually due to spillover from animals, man to man transmission is less common. The disease clinically resembles smallpox.

Some identified risk factors include hunting, illegal trade in wildlife, handling of wildlife in wildlife markets.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG keeping surveillance to prevent outbreak of monkeypox - Minister

FG keeping surveillance to prevent outbreak of monkeypox - Minister

Group accuses Yahaya Bello of forcing unity list on Kogi delegates ahead of APC primaries

Group accuses Yahaya Bello of forcing unity list on Kogi delegates ahead of APC primaries

Step down for Osinbajo, Group urges Tinubu, other presidential aspirants

Step down for Osinbajo, Group urges Tinubu, other presidential aspirants

Kazeem beats incumbent, Omititi to secure Mushin Constituency 2 APC ticket

Kazeem beats incumbent, Omititi to secure Mushin Constituency 2 APC ticket

Babajide Obanikoro loses Lagos APC House of Reps ticket to Oba Elegushi's brother

Babajide Obanikoro loses Lagos APC House of Reps ticket to Oba Elegushi's brother

INEC grants parties request, extends deadline for primaries by 6 days

INEC grants parties request, extends deadline for primaries by 6 days

Court rejects Okorocha's bail request over alleged N2.9bn laundering

Court rejects Okorocha's bail request over alleged N2.9bn laundering

Presidential aspirant, Fayose visits popular Amala joint ahead of PDP primaries

Presidential aspirant, Fayose visits popular Amala joint ahead of PDP primaries

Desmond Elliot wins APC ticket for 3rd term

Desmond Elliot wins APC ticket for 3rd term

Trending

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can’t give him money

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can't give him money (Daily Trust)

IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other northerners in Anambra

Protesting IPOB members

Rampaging youths burn houses, injure pastor over 'blasphemy' in Bauchi

Illustrative photo of irate youth [sundiatapost]

Terrorists threaten to starve and kill kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers

Abducted Abuja Kaduna train passengers. (TheNation)