Negotiations between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff of Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Monday in Abuja ended in a deadlock, as both parties agreed to adjourn the meeting until a later date.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ASUP embarked on strike on Dec. 12, over allegations that the Federal Government failed to keep its agreement with the union.

ASUP National President, Mr Usman Duste, told newsmen at the end of the closed door meeting that it was impossible to end the strike, as the issues in focus were still pending.

“We have met with the government officials and we have discussed the issues thoroughly; however, it is not possible for us to resolve the strike in the meeting.

“All the issues were discussed, but we were unable to resolve them now and we have agreed to reconvene,” he said.

NAN reports that the issues at stake include NEEDS assessment, CONTISS 15 arrears, scheme of service, non payment of salaries in state-owned institutions, as well as fate of alleged victimised members.

Duste said a later date for the next meeting would be communicated to the union by the Federal Government team.

“We are yet to agree on a date, but we will conclude by Friday as the meeting can not definitely be before Christmas,” he added.

He, however, dismissed the notion that ASUP decided to go on strike because its university counterparts were on strike.

“They have their issues and we have ours. And because ASUU is on strike does not mean we can not go on our own.

“These are two different things and I believe we are doing the right thing.

“If you are following the trend, you will see that we have had several engagements with the government and they have made several appeals and so now, we have decided to embark on the strike,” he said.

NAN also reports that the meeting lasted for five hours and was called at the instance of the Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu.