Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Education Research and Development Council (NERDC), Professor Ismail Junaid, stated this on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at the launch of a new curriculum-based e-learning software, StudyMate.

Represented by Eleri Nnanna Otu-Eleri, Junaidu said that the NERDC had monitored the entire process of developing the software and thus acknowledges the quality of the software for learning in schools.

"StudyMate is offline so it does not require internet. It would aid teaching and learning, it would facilitate and help NERDC implement the national curriculum,” he said.

StudyMate is an e-learning software that is based on the NERDC curriculum.

Educational experts present at the launched also described it as a perfect alternative to the textbooks used in secondary schools.