Adewale on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, gave the advice through the ministry’s Director, Media and Public Relations, Mrs. Boade Akinola in Abuja.

The Minister said the Ukrainian Ministry of Health has informed the Federal Government that it could not guarantee the of education delivered by the Odessa National Medical University.

Adewole said the Ukrainian Ministry of Health’s decision based on the result on an International Monitoring Study of Quality of Higher Medical Education conducted in Ukrainian Medical Universities.

The Minister, therefore, advised intending Nigerian students that are seeking admission to institutions in Ukraine to note the development before submitting their applications to the affected institution.