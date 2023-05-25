Young police officer detained after attempting to resign

In her initial tweet, Fauzziyah expressed her shock at being detained without any prior interrogation. She revealed that she had been trying to resign from the police force since last year but her resignation letters had been consistently denied approval.

Hope arose when her boss called her for an interview with the Deputy Commissioner on May 24th, leading her to believe that her resignation might finally be accepted. However, to her dismay, she was instead informed that she would be detained and subsequently tried and dismissed.

Fauzziyah's lack of response during the detention reportedly aggravated the situation, as she later discovered that begging and crying might have yielded different results.

Overwhelmed by the turn of events, she described shedding tears of despair and the toll it had taken on her physically and emotionally. She revealed that she had been unable to change her clothes or sanitary pad since her detention began, exacerbating her discomfort and deteriorating health.

Adding to her anguish, Fauzziyah mentioned that her mother had been advised to come and plead on her behalf, raising concerns about the ordeal her family would face. She expressed her sadness at her late father's absence during this challenging time, noting his calm demeanor and wisdom in handling difficult situations.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin replies detained Fauzziyah on Twitter

In response to Fauzziyah's tweet, Police Public Relations Officer SP Benjamin Hundeyin posted a series of clarifications. According to Hundeyin, until an officer receives a discharge certificate, they remain a serving member of the force and are bound by all rules and regulations.

He alleged that Fauzziyah had absconded from duty without leave or permission for over a month, leading to her detention and subsequent orderly room trial. Hundeyin also accused her of bringing the name of the force into disrepute by distorting or misrepresenting facts.