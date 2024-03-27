ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive breastfeeding develops child's brain, deepens mother-child bond

News Agency Of Nigeria

The doctor added that six months of exclusive breastfeeding helps in the brain development of children.

Exclusive breastfeeding helps to build children’s immunity so that the child would not get sick easily
Iloghalu stated in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday that exclusive breastfeeding promotes a good relationship between mother and child.

He also said exclusive breastfeeding helps to build children’s immunity so that the child would not get sick easily. The medical practitioner who is also a consultant, said that he would soon organise free maternity and newborn health education, free immunisation, sharing of mosquito nets and other activities.

Iloghalu explained that Nigeria records 157 deaths out of every 1,000 births. He, however, said that the programme would be strictly for pregnant mothers and children under the age of five years.

He called on well-to-do Nigerians to embark on programmes that would reduce the high rate of maternal mortality instead of waiting for the government to do everything.

News Agency Of Nigeria

