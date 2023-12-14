ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-Vice President begs Tinubu to compensate Kaduna drone strike victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sani appreciated them for the visit and the support given to the state government, assuring that the Federal Government has ordered immediate investigations into the incident.

Victims of Kaduna village bombing get mass burial. [Punch]
Victims of Kaduna village bombing get mass burial. [Punch]

In the same vein, the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmad Bamali has cautioned people against reckless utterances on social media.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN0 reports that the duo made this known in an interview shortly after they paid condolence visits to Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State to commiserate with him on the sad incident.

On his part, Sambo, who prayed to Allah to grant Al Jannat Firdaus to the departed and grant quick recovery to the sick, said he was at Government House on behalf of himself and his family to thank Sani for his support to the victims.

He also expressed delight over the directives of Tinubu for compensation to be paid to the people, reconstruction of the community and the planned provision of amenities of global standards to it.

Similarly, Bamali prayed that the incident should be the last that would befall the state and the nation at large.

In the same, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna branch and the Trade Union Congress

led by its Chairman, Ayuba Suleiman, also commiserated with the governor and the people of the state

He said the incident came to them as a shock, adding ”On behalf of all our affiliates, we condole with the government and pray for the repose of the souls of the departed.”

NLC also shared its concern with the government, saying, ”We have confidence in the security agencies and the government. There is a need for thorough investigations into the incident for the record to be kept straight to avoid future occurrence.”

He said, ”Nigerians have shown a high level of solidarity and support.

”And for me, it is satisfying, most importantly that President Bola Tinubu has shown leadership by initiating an investigation into the incident and his commitment to rebuild the community and payment of compensation

“What we are emphasizing is calling on the people of Tudun Biri to continue to have faith in the president who has shown leadership by example.”

