ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Enough of social media curses on Nigeria - Lawyer urges Nigerians abroad

News Agency Of Nigeria

Most Nigerians in the diaspora had formed the habit of always speaking ill and condemning Nigeria.

Nigerians in diaspora are urged to be patriotic toward the nation [Jenny M.C.]
Nigerians in diaspora are urged to be patriotic toward the nation [Jenny M.C.]

Recommended articles

Yusuf, who advised during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ilorin, also urged the diaspora to be patriotic toward the nation.

He said that most Nigerians in the diaspora had formed the habit of always speaking ill and condemning Nigeria. According to him, most diaspora always curse their own country and pledge their total support to their country of residence.

“Stop the hate campaign against Nigeria. This is your root and you cannot continue to curse your root because you found a new home elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigeria will regain her giant status again. Enough of the social media curse and attack on your country of origin.

“Pray for Nigeria and be patriotic. For the fact that you are no more in Nigeria is not an excuse to wish the country evil,” he stated.

The lawyer also advised the public to cooperate and support the government policies to move the country forward.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP member files lawsuit to stop Secondus from attending party’s meetings

PDP member files lawsuit to stop Secondus from attending party’s meetings

Inquiry commissions not aimed to witch-hunt opposition - Governor Yusuf

Inquiry commissions not aimed to witch-hunt opposition - Governor Yusuf

Oleh community says Oborevwori should stop SSG from meddling in town crisis

Oleh community says Oborevwori should stop SSG from meddling in town crisis

Enough of social media curses on Nigeria - Lawyer urges Nigerians abroad

Enough of social media curses on Nigeria - Lawyer urges Nigerians abroad

ASUU rejects advertisement for vice-chancellor position in UDUS Sokoto

ASUU rejects advertisement for vice-chancellor position in UDUS Sokoto

Full list of best Nigerian universities in 2024

Full list of best Nigerian universities in 2024

Emefiele gets ₦50 million bail in $4.5 billion fraud case

Emefiele gets ₦50 million bail in $4.5 billion fraud case

Senator vows to sponsor out-of-school children in 250,000 Zamfara households

Senator vows to sponsor out-of-school children in 250,000 Zamfara households

'You’ve dug your pit' - Fubara publicly slams LG chairmen loyal to Wike

'You’ve dug your pit' - Fubara publicly slams LG chairmen loyal to Wike

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu. [Twitter:@HEAhmedAliyu]

Sokoto Govt to address severe water scarcity amidst high temperatures

FG fines AEDC ₦200m for overcharging customers, orders token reimbursements [Channels TV]

FG fines AEDC ₦200m for overbilling customers, orders token reimbursements

Expert urges Govt to enforce ear, hearing care policy to curb disease [UF Health]

Expert urges Govt to enforce ear, hearing care policy to curb disease

File Photo of the Nigerian Army [Punch]

Army thwarts kidnap attempt, rescues victim on Nasarawa-Keffi road