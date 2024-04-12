Enough of social media curses on Nigeria - Lawyer urges Nigerians abroad

Yusuf, who advised during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ilorin, also urged the diaspora to be patriotic toward the nation.

He said that most Nigerians in the diaspora had formed the habit of always speaking ill and condemning Nigeria. According to him, most diaspora always curse their own country and pledge their total support to their country of residence.

“Stop the hate campaign against Nigeria. This is your root and you cannot continue to curse your root because you found a new home elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigeria will regain her giant status again. Enough of the social media curse and attack on your country of origin.

“Pray for Nigeria and be patriotic. For the fact that you are no more in Nigeria is not an excuse to wish the country evil,” he stated.