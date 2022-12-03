RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

English language, a challenge to most Nigerian graduates — VC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Vice Chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University (GOUNI), Enugu, Prof. Christian Anieke, has said that speaking and writing English is a major challenge to many Nigerian graduates.

Prof. Christian Anieke.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NUC officials were in the institution to assess its postgraduate programmes.

Anieke said the GOUNI had identified the use of English as the major weakness of many graduates from other institutions, stressing that some first class graduates found it difficult to write or speak correct English.

The VC noted that the face of every university was its postgraduate school and as such showed the research strength of the university as some postgraduates reflect the quality of research of the institution.

“This is why we introduced a course we called “Communication in English“ and the students inability to use English language correctly could be due to their background.

“In the PG School, we ensure that when you write your thesis, it will be strong enough to be published in a journal and if not publishable, then you have not written a good thesis,” Anieke said.

He explained that the university was doing a lot of things to ensure that graduates of the institution’s PG School were strong, stressing that the policy was now yielding fruit in the school.

“You may not have a lot of students here because a lot of Nigerian students want it easy, but quality is very important to me,” he said.

He made it clear that NUC visit was not a witch-hunt but “a peer review that makes a university more transparent and effective“.

“NUC is championing national integration by sending those in charge of academics of the universities to institutions outside their regions.

“I see this as very important for the growth of our universities“, the vice chancellor stated.

Anieke, however, urged the officials to see the assignment as a sacrifice for the development of Nigeria adding that the GOUNI had never done anything without involving NUC.

Responding, Prof. Kabiru Dandago, who spoke on behalf of the team, gave the assurance that there would be nothing like witch-hunt during the team’s visit to universities.

Dandago said they would maintain a high level of objectivity in the discharge of their duties.

English language, a challenge to most Nigerian graduates — VC

