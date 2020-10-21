The News Agency of Nigeria’s (NAN) Correspondent noticed that the protesters were out as early as 8 a.m, assembling and blocking the Olaiya junction and other roads with tyres, woods, bricks and other items at their disposal.

Vehicles and commercial motorcycles that were trying to pass through the junction were prevented from moving forward as they were turned back to take alternative routes.

NAN, however, observed that aside from the protesters that gathered at the junction, banks, shops, market and others businesses were shut in compliance with the curfew order imposed by the state government.

Some residents were equally seen moving about on foot, while some gathered close to the Olaiya junction to observe the unfolding events.

Some defiant commercial motorcyclists and commercial mini-bus operators were seen to be operating and moving around.

NAN also noticed the police and security agents were not seen anywhere to enforce the curfew order.

NAN recalls that Osun Government, through a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, on Tuesday, imposed a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the state, effective from 11.59 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 20, until further notice.

Government said that the decision followed the unfortunate and dangerous dimension the #EndSARS protests had assumed across the country, particularly in the South-West states, plus the fact that the protests had been hijacked by criminals and hoodlums.

