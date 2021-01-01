The Kaduna government says the prevalence of sexual immorality is partly to blame for the state's security challenges.

The Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) this week demolished a hotel allegedly for being the proposed venue of a sex party advertised on social media.

The agency demolished Asher Hotel and Bar in Barnawa, Kaduna South local government area of the state to widespread condemnation from the Nigerian public.

In defending its actions, the agency said in a statement on Friday, January 1, 2021 that Governor El-Rufai ordered the immediate arrest of the organisers of the party, and demolition of the building to serve as deterrent to others.

The agency said the advertisement of the sex party showcased a high level of immorality which is against Nigeria's socio-cultural, religious, and traditional values.

"This act of immorality is partly the reason why we are bedeviled with security challenges in our dear state," the agency said.

Kaduna is one of the worst-affected by insecurity in the northern region where at least 1,126 people in rural villages were killed by bandits between January and July 2020, according to human rights watchdog, Amnesty International.

The Kaduna-Abuja Expressway has been a notorious hotspot for bandits for several months, with attacks leading to abductions and killings.

Southern Kaduna has also suffered numerous attacks on rural communities with many lives lost over the years.