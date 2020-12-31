The Kaduna State government has brought down the Asher Hotel in the south of the state, after the hotel management advertised a sex party on its premises.

"Kaduna sex party...no clothing season..outdoor and indoor sex, public nude dares," one of the publicity posters for the planned sex romp screamed.

Sex party poster

The poster had made the rounds on social media moments before the party was billed to hold on December 27.

The Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority(KASUPDA) has just tweeted that Asher hotel has now been demolished.

"KASUPDA have demolished Asher Hotel in Barnawa Kaduna South. Asher Hotel was the proposed venue for the Kaduna Sex Party. The hotel was also caught contravening the Covid-19 guidelines of the state. KASUPDA will not hesitate to demolish properties used for such immoral act," the tweet reads.

So much for Detty December.

Most state governments across the country have outlawed large gatherings and imposed restrictions on businesses, hotels, clubs and bars in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.