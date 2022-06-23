RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ekweremadu's child needs organ transplant, Kperogi speaks on UK arrest

Ekweremadu and his wife were charged in the UK for alleged organ harvesting plot.

A social commentator and Professor of Journalism at the Kennesaw State University, Farooq Kperogi, has provided a bit of an insight into the organ harvesting charges levelled against a former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice.

The couple were arraigned at the Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in the United Kingdom on Thursday, June 23, 2022, over conspiracy to bring a child to the UK for the purposes of organ harvesting.

The court rejected the bail application filed by the Ekweremadus and ordered them to be kept in custody till the next adjournment date.

The UK Metropolitan police had filed the charges following an investigation by the police specialist crime team.

The investigation was said to have been launched after detectives discovered potential offences under modern slavery legislation last month.

Commenting on the development, Kperogi in a series of tweets on his handle debunked the notion that Ekweremadu was involved in selling human body parts.

He revealed that the Senator's child is sick and needs an organ to survive, which may be why he brought in a donor from Nigeria.

Kperogi said Ekweremadu and his wife seemed not to have sought the consent of the donor hence their arrest by the UK authorities.

His tweets read, "Ekweremadu: Organ Harvesting Isn't Ritual Killing Organ harvesting doesn't mean killing someone and selling their body parts for "money" or other kinds of "ritual."

"It's a term for surgically removing a body organ, such as a kidney, from a healthy person who can live without it and transplanting it to the body of someone who is in danger of dying without it. It's a crime in the UK and elsewhere if this is done without the consent of the organ donor.

Ekweremadu's child needs an organ to survive, and he is alleged to have brought in a donor from Nigeria whose consent he and his wife didn't seek. Contrary to what people are saying on social media, he didn't plan on killing someone for "ritual." Some Naija people no go kill pesin with their their atavistic thinking. Everything is "ritual sacrifice"

The Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court has adjourned the case till July, 7, 2022.

