Ekweremadu, wife denied bail by UK court, case adjourned till July

Ekweremadu and his wife were charged for allegedly facilitating the travel of a child with a view to harvesting their organ.

Ekweremadu, wife denied bail by UK court, case adjourned till July.
Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, have been denied bail by an Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in the United Kingdom.

Pulse had earlier reported that the couple were on Thursday charged with conspiracy to bring a child to the United Kingdom for the purposes of organ harvesting.

According to the UK Metropolitan police, the charges were filed following an investigation by the police specialist crime team.

The investigation was said to have been launched after detectives discovered potential offences under modern slavery legislation last month.

A statement by MET police reads: “A woman and a man were charged today with conspiring to arrange the travel of a child into the UK in order to harvest organs.

“The charges follow an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime team.

“[A] Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (10.9.66) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

“[B] Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (12.05.62) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

“They have both been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later today.

“The investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

“A child has been safeguarded and we are working closely with partners on continued support.

“As criminal proceedings are now underway we will not be providing further details.”

The Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court has adjourned the case till July, 7, 2022.

