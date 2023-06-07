Ekiti Gov.’s wife advocates special fund for indigent patients

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor’s wife stated this while hosting the management team of Ekiti State Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.

Dr. Oyebanji said such a fund would be set aside in a purse for the indigent patients, to save them from streets, begging and stress they passed through while looking for financial assistance from the public.

She told the team of the health institution to look inward and map out a strategy for ensuring the workability of the initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor’s wife expressed the belief that the institution could also leverage on the goodwill of the present administration to generate funds from wealthy citizens of the state.

Sh expressed the readiness of her office to partner the University Teaching Hospital for optimal performance.