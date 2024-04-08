Eid-el-Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sultan declares

Abubakar’s declaration came through a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Janaidu, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of the Sultanate Council Sokoto.

The statement reads: ”The Sultanate Council’s Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive any reports across the country confirming the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1445AH on Monday.

“Therefore, Tuesday, April 9, is declared as the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1445AH.

“The Sultan has accepted the report and accordingly, declared Wednesday, April 10, as the first day of Shawwal 1445AH, the day of Eid-El-Fitr,” it said.

The statement said Abubakar extended his felicitations to the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wished them Allah’s guidance and blessings.

The Sultan, while urging Muslims to continue praying for peace, progress, and development in the country, also wished them a happy Eid-El-Fitr.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, immediately follows Ramadan, marking the commencement of Eid-El-Fitr.