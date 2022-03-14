RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC partners with FBI to arrest long-time wanted fraudster

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The United States government has congratulated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the arrest of Osondu Igwilo, one of the wanted persons on the watchlist of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Osondu Victor Igwilo and associates
Osondu Victor Igwilo and associates

EFCC announced Igwilo’s arrest on Monday, March 14, 2022, along with some of his accomplices.

Recommended articles

The development was confirmed by the spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, adding that Igwilo was the alleged leader of a criminal network of “catchers”.

Fifty-two-year-old Igwilo, alleged to be the leader of a criminal network of “catchers,” was arrested alongside Okafor Nnamdi Chris, Nwodu Uchenna Emmanuel and John Anazo Achukwu at a studio in the Sangotedo area of Lagos.

Reacting to the arrest, the American government on Monday through the US mission in Nigeria wrote on its Twitter account: “With Justice as our mutual priority, we congratulate @officialEFCC for partnering with the @FBI & arresting long-time wanted suspect Igwilo for fraud conspiracy, money laundering and aggravated identity theft.”

Igwilo had been declared wanted by FBI since 2018.

The suspects were accused of fraud, money laundering, and identity theft to the tune of about $100millon.

It was gathered that the suspects allegedly perpetrated a scheme involving false promises of investment funding, impersonating United States bank officials in person and via the internet.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC partners with FBI to arrest long-time wanted fraudster

EFCC partners with FBI to arrest long-time wanted fraudster

ASUU extends strike by 2 months

ASUU extends strike by 2 months

‘We’ve met all your demands’- FG wonders why ASUU extends strike by 8 weeks

‘We’ve met all your demands’- FG wonders why ASUU extends strike by 8 weeks

JAMB registers 1.1m candidates, remits N600m CBT centre charges

JAMB registers 1.1m candidates, remits N600m CBT centre charges

Ekiti 2022: INEC announces final list of governorship candidates

Ekiti 2022: INEC announces final list of governorship candidates

APC inaugurates Lagos excos

APC inaugurates Lagos excos

Buhari inaugurates 80 housing units in Kaduna

Buhari inaugurates 80 housing units in Kaduna

Nationwide darkness as power grid collapses totally

Nationwide darkness as power grid collapses totally

Lagos NURTW crisis: the need for sustainable motor parks management (Pulse Contributors Opinion)

Lagos NURTW crisis: the need for sustainable motor parks management (Pulse Contributors Opinion)

Trending

Sanwo-Olu explains why BRT bus boarded by slain Bamise had no CCTV camera

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. (Guardian)

Lagos govt suspends NURTW from parks after MC Oluomo's request

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@Femigbaja]

FG says Nigerian volunteers won’t be allowed to fight in Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. [Twitter/@GeoffreyOnyeama]

DIG Joseph Egbunike slumps, dies in Abuja

DIG Joseph Egbunike slumps, dies in Abuja, (Punch)