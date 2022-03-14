EFCC partners with FBI to arrest long-time wanted fraudster

The development was confirmed by the spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, adding that Igwilo was the alleged leader of a criminal network of “catchers”.

Fifty-two-year-old Igwilo, alleged to be the leader of a criminal network of “catchers,” was arrested alongside Okafor Nnamdi Chris, Nwodu Uchenna Emmanuel and John Anazo Achukwu at a studio in the Sangotedo area of Lagos.

Reacting to the arrest, the American government on Monday through the US mission in Nigeria wrote on its Twitter account: “With Justice as our mutual priority, we congratulate @officialEFCC for partnering with the @FBI & arresting long-time wanted suspect Igwilo for fraud conspiracy, money laundering and aggravated identity theft.”

Igwilo had been declared wanted by FBI since 2018.

The suspects were accused of fraud, money laundering, and identity theft to the tune of about $100millon.