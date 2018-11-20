Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

EFCC loses equipment worth millions as fire destroys storage room

EFCC loses equipment worth millions as fire destroys storage room

Two officials of the agency were caught in the fire but rescued without any grave injuries.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
EFCC loses equipment worth millions as fire guts storage room play EFCC's N24 billon head office complex in Abuja was commissioned in May 2018 (The Cable)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) lost equipment worth millions when a fire broke out at its head office in the Wuse 2 area of Abuja on Monday, November 19, 2018.

According to a statement by the anti-graft agency's acting spokesperson, Tony Orilade, the fire started around 7:00 pm but was promptly put out by officers of the Federal Fire Service led by the Sector Commander, Melone Onyekachi.

Orilade disclosed that the fire started in a room currently used to store ICT equipments that were retrieved from the agency's former offices scattered across Abuja. He also revealed that the room is domiciled in the two-storey Costa Hall building which currently houses the Data Centre and the Combined Inter Agency Task Force.

Two officers of the task force who were trapped on the second floor of the building were successfully rescued before the fire was eventually put out.

Onyekachi could not determine what caused the outbreak while addressing the media on Monday.

"Our duty is to put off the fire; that we have successfully done. There is another department that will come and ascertain the cause of the fire," he said.

The EFCC's Chief Security Officer, Nasir Abdullahi, reported the fire outbreak to the Maitama Police Station immediately after it was extinguished.

President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the EFCC's new N24 billion head office building on May 15, 2018. The construction of the 10-storey building was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) during the administration of former president, Goodluck Jonathan, on November 24, 2010.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 New terrorist group rises in northeast regionbullet
2 Canada rejects 70.7% of Nigerian asylum seekers who crossed bordersbullet
3 Agbaje campaign group faults Atiku’s plan to sell NNPCbullet

Related Articles

EFCC begins trial against ex-Gov Fayose
SERAP asks INEC to probe alleged campaign spending by Saraki, others
Court throws out contempt application against Lai Mohammed
EFCC arrests 24 undergraduates, others over cyber crime
Court orders final forfeiture of N1.2bn, $327k stashed in Heritage Bank to FG
Ex-SURE-P boss testifies against former Gov. Shema in N5.7b fraud case
How EFCC intercepted N211m Gold at Lagos airport
This is what EFCC boss said when he was asked about Tinubu’s alleged corruption
Magu speaks on Ganduje 'bribery' videos
Jonathan's campaign coordinator escape EFFC arrest again

Local

Girl gives man poisoned chocolate bar and tries to steal his bike
Shooting: Police urge Enugu residents not to panic
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says aggrieved members of the party will face disciplinary action if  they refuse  to withdraw cases against it in court.
Respect rights of Nigerians to belong to any party, Oshiomhole charges politicians
Presidency condemns outcries over Service Chiefs' departure from`Next Level’ event
Cultists take over Lagos, how Small Jaypron died
Armed robbers kill 4 in Ekiti bank attack
X
Advertisement