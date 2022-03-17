Former Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has been arrested by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Lagos.
EFCC arrests Willie Obiano at Lagos Airport
The former governor was reportedly on his way to Houston, Texas in the United States when he was arrested.
Obiano was arrested at 8:30 pm at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Obiano’s arrest came hours after he handed over to his successor, Governor Charles Soludo.
The EFCC had requested the Nigeria Immigration Service to inform it anytime Obiano is travelling out of the country.
On sighting him on Thursday, immigration officers reportedly alerted the EFCC who immediately arrested him and took him to their office.
