EFCC arrests Willie Obiano at Lagos Airport

Obiano was arrested at 8:30 pm at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

The ex-governor who has been on the watchlist of the anti-graft agency was said to be on his way to Houston, Texas in the United States when he was arrested.

Obiano’s arrest came hours after he handed over to his successor, Governor Charles Soludo.

The EFCC had requested the Nigeria Immigration Service to inform it anytime Obiano is travelling out of the country.