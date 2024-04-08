I won’t drag power with you  —  37-yr-old Deputy Gov assures Obaseki

Godwins, who was appointed on Monday, April 8, 2024, following the impeachment of Philip Shaibu as the State Governor of the state said he won’t hesitate to do whatever Obaseki asked him to do.

The deputy governor said this on Channels TV hours after he was sworn in.

“It’s okay with me. Life is a process. At 37+, I am already a deputy governor, it has improved my political outlook and I am not in a rush to drag with my governor. Whatever he say I should is what I will do. He knows my strength. So, I will dwell on my strengths when it comes to adding value. Politically, I am learning on the job,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shaibu has described his impeachment as unlawful.

He said, “My good people of Edo State, I thank you all for standing by me in these troubling circumstances as the deputy governor of Edo State.

“It is with a heavy heart, yet a resolute spirit, that I come before you to address the recent events that are unfolding in our dear state. I denounce in the strongest term the illegal impeachment by the Edo State House of Assembly over baseless charges. This is not just an attack on me as an individual but on the democracy that we hold dear.

He said “It is a dangerous descent into dictatorship and a threat to the foundation of our democracy.