Edo community disturbed as 200-level DELSU student disappears after going to farm

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Faith, studying Business Administration at the university, was last seen on Saturday after leaving home for the farm.

Faith’s father, Edward Omodon, told NAN on Thursday that the news of his missing daughter reached him while he was at a community gathering.

“We usually have Iru National Conference at this time of the year. We were seated inside the community hall when we heard loud wailing outside that my daughter was missing.

“She had left for the farm earlier that morning with a motorbike, taking her breakfast flask with her,” he said.

Corroborating Omodon’s story, Ikpoba Johnbull, head of the village vigilance group, said soon after the news of her disappearance broke that evening, they followed the girl’s mother to the farm.

“We immediately mobilised and combed the area up to Izighiri and Uwumuwe; two neighbouring villages but could not find any trace of her.

“We only found the leftover of her lunch flask,” he said.

Johnbull said they had to inform neighbouring vigilance groups after spending the night inside the bush but without result.

According to the vigilance group leader, after all was said and done, the girl’s father was advised to formally report the case of a missing person at the Abudu Police Division.

The National Youth Chairman of the community, Donald Egboko, who said his people were depressed and devastated over the incident, appealed to security agencies to assist in tracking Faith’s whereabouts.

When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer, Iyayi Kenneth, confirmed that the incident was reported at the station.

According to Kenneth, the case has been transferred to the state police command for further investigation.