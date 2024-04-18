ADVERTISEMENT
Edo Chief Judge orders release of inmate held 4 yrs due to missing case file

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CJ urged those released to avoid acts that could take them back to incarceration.

Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa [Daily Post Nigeria]
Okungbowa directed that the inmate be released due to the non-availability of his case file and charges against him when he visited the facility on Thursday in Auchi. He said the visit was part of efforts to decongest the correctional centre and promote speedy dispensation of justice.

Section 470 (2) of Edo State Administration of Law 2018 has entrusted us with the mandate to ensure the criminal matters are speedily dealt with and congestion of criminal cases in courts are drastically reduced.

“Since my assumption of office, I have together with members of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee worked assiduously to ensure that our mandate is accorded much desired seriousness.

“To this end, my avowed and unalloyed commitment is that no one is made to remain here one day longer than necessary unless as prescribed by law.

”Today’s exercise, therefore underscores the passion and commitment of my administration to achieve these goals,” Okungbowa said.

The CJ thanked the members of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee for their support and effort aimed at decongesting correctional/custodial facilities in the state.

Okungbowa said he was aware of the perennial challenges faced by the correctional services in Edo and assured of tackling the problems. He urged those released to be of good behaviour and ensure that they avoid acts that could take them back to incarceration.

Speaking, Kingsley Ebare, the Assistant Comptroller, Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS), Auchi, commended the chief judge for his efforts at ensuring speedy dispensation of justice.

“The visit will restore hope to the hopeless and reposition their minds that justice will be served to deserving persons according to the laws of the land,” he stated.

Ebare thanked the CJ for appointing a substantial judge in the high court for prompt trials.

“In the recent past, the trial process in the high court, Auchi, was slow, but for your benevolence in appointing a substantive judge, we are optimistic that adjudication of cases will pick up.

“To this extent, we are grateful to you in particular and to the State Government at large,” he added.

He appealed to Okungbowa to liaise with the state government for assistance to the centre in the area of logistics and medical care for inmates.

News Agency Of Nigeria

