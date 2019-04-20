Ambode gave the assurance in his Easter message in Lagos on Saturday.

He commended Lagosians for the sustained peaceful co-existence that the state had experienced since the commencement of his administration, despite being home to multi-ethnic, cultural and religious diversities.

The governor said as Christians celebrate Easter, Nigerians in general should to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, peaceful co-existence and sacrifice for one another.

He said the celebration of the resurrection of Christ, which the season represents, should be a constant reminder for everyone to extend the virtues of selflessness, love, sacrifice and tolerance.

Ambode urged Christians to use the season as a period to reflect on their individual and collective roles toward promoting and sustaining the foundation of love, peace and harmony in the nation.

“We must therefore see this period as a time that presents us the viable opportunity to think about how we can help to steer our nation back on the road to peace, stability and prosperity by working in the spirit of togetherness, because no nation can make any meaningful progress in an atmosphere riddled with pockets of violence and killings,” he said.

The governor said with the elections over, it was time for every Nigerian to unite and eschew bitterness along ethnic and religious lines for the sake of a more prosperous Nigeria.

According to him, no challenge is insurmountable where unity of purpose thrives.

“The elections have come and gone, we must not allow our political leanings determine our actions.

ALSO READ: Trump wants to make US visas harder for Nigerians

“The Nigeria we desire will only be a reality if all hands are on deck toward achieving a peaceful, united, strong, progressive and prosperous country.

“This is the time for us to avoid all divisive, parochial, ethnic and religious sentiments and rivalries, and begin to live more harmoniously with one another, as Jesus Christ enjoined us to,” he said.