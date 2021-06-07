The DSS has come for Rev Mbaka

"I got a call that the DSS people from Abuja came here (Enugu) with a letter of invitation to Abuja. Over what? What I cannot understand is that the mother church in Nigeria should be cowed down to Lilliputian," Mbaka barks.

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry got into trouble with the Nigerian presidency in April after calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached by the legislature for incompetence.

He has since embarked on a compulsory prayer retreat and has been banned from political commentary by the Bishop of Enugu Diocese Callistus Onaga for sparring with the nation's president.

With the DSS now on his doorsteps, Mbaka says he's not about to back down from holding the feet of government to the fire in the face of escalating insecurity, because this isn't the first time he would be criticizing a political or military ruler of his country.

"The church is a lion and lamb. The bible says if the foundation is destroyed, what can the righteous do? Every priest is a prophet and a king. We must protect the sheep.

"In this time, when killings are everyday story, when there is hunger everywhere, people do not have hope again. The only hope I have is God. Anybody who will stop people from worshipping here will regret it," Mbaka says.

"I am the servant here. They don't understand history. I spoke against Abacha. I went to Minna to tell Babangida what was wrong in his time.

"I spoke to Obasanjo face to face. I perform under the anointing of the Holy Spirit. I ministered to the late President Yar'adua. I am being used by a higher being called the Holy Spirit.

"If they are attacking me here and there, no wahala (no problem). The Bible says if God is for us, who can be against us?