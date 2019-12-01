The political contest between Dino Melaye and Smart Adeyemi has ended, but the two politicians tend to be resolving to name-calling after the series of senatorial elections they both went through.

On Saturday, November 30, 2019, Adeyemi defeated Melaye the rerun of Kogi West Senatorial election.

Reacting to the election, Melaye via his Twitter handle said, he won the election, adding Adeyemi remains his political wife.

He tweeted, “The reaction of men and women of goodwill all over Nigeria especially the wonderful people of Kogi west who truly voted for me is a testimony that God is with me and with us all. I won the election and Adeyemi remain my political wife.”

Speaking with journalists on Sunday, December 1, 2019, Adeyemi described Melaye as his political servant.

He said, “When a servant steals the garment of his master, the garment will be too big for the servant… the joy of having his master’s garment will cause the servant to misbehave to people he ordinarily could have respected. The over-sized garment made Melaye to misbehave while in the senate.”

Meanwhile, Melaye has vowed to contest Adeyemi’s victory at the tribunal.